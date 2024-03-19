Check Raj Thackeray’s Educational Qualifications
19 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Raj Shrikant Thackeray is an Indian politician and the founder of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Nephew of Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj was born on 14 June 1968.
Raj Thackeray is an educated politician and holds a graduation degree from Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute.
He was a former member of Shiv Sena until he established MNS in 2006.
Raj Thackeray is a cousin of Uddhav Thackeray.
Raj Thackeray’s real name is Swararaj Shrikant Thackeray.
On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray met Amit Shah is likely to be a part of BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha polls.
When Raj Thackery joins NDA, he could help the alliance counter the influence of his estranged cousin Uddhav in Maharashtra.
Check all details about Raj Thackeray here.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky, Rain Today (19-03-2024)