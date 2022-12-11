Samruddhi Mahamarg, built at the cost of Rs 55000 Crore, will allow traffic on 6 lanes.
The expressway will pass through 10 districts and connect 14 districts in West Maharashtra, Vidharbha and Marathawada.
The second phase will complete 701-kms and aid development of 24 districts.
The expressway development has led to 13 lakh tree plantations and generation of 250 MW solar energy.
It will also boost tourist activities by connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ajanta-Ellora caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar and other tourist places.
