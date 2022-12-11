Phase 1 Of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway Complete

Samruddhi Mahamarg, built at the cost of Rs 55000 Crore, will allow traffic on 6 lanes.

11 Dec, 2022

Shrimansi Kaushik

520-Kms Long Expressway

The expressway will pass through 10 districts and connect 14 districts in West Maharashtra, Vidharbha and Marathawada.

11 Dec, 2022

Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg

The second phase will complete 701-kms and aid development of 24 districts.

11 Dec, 2022

Plenty Trees and Solar Power

The expressway development has led to 13 lakh tree plantations and generation of 250 MW solar energy.

11 Dec, 2022

Boost To Tourism

It will also boost tourist activities by connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ajanta-Ellora caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar and other tourist places.

11 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most-Googled 'How to' Questions in India in 2022

 Find Out More