7 Lesser Known Scenic Places In Maharashtra

This is one of the calm and serene beach of Maharashtra. It's a perfect spot for peaceful holidays. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Vallone is a beautifully made Boutique Vineyard that is located amidst scenic mountains with a lake view. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Sandhan valley is located on the western side of the beautiful Bhandardara region, near Samrad village. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
This temple is known as the 'Trimbakeshwar' of Konkan. Marleshwar name may have come from Maral village.(Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Lonar lake is a lake of lagoon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra state. It was created due to a meteorite. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Kalavantin Durg is a 2,250 ft high summit located in the Western Ghats, near the Prabalgad fort in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
It is a 'plunge' waterfall pouring massive amounts of water on the rocky surface underneath. It is a popular spot for one day picnics.(Image: @VertigoWarrior)
