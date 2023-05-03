Top 10 Breathtaking Fort Treks In Maharashtra

Dhodap Fort trek in Maharashtra is considered to be of moderate difficulty. It involves a steep ascent to the top of the fort, which can be challenging for some individuals.
The Harihar Fort trek is a 2 hours long trek with medium-level difficulty. The difficulty increases in the monsoons. The trek's base village is Nirgudpad which is around 45 km from Nashik.
Irshalgad Fort trek is perfect for beginners. A 20-minute climb with a couple of steep sections gets you to the first rest stop.
Lohgad Fort Trek is a very easy trek. There are around 200-300 steps to get to the top of the fort. The overall time required for trekking is around 1 to 1.5 hours.
Pratapgad fort trek is 150 Km and 225 Kms south of Pune & Mumbai respectively. Known for the battle of pratapgad, located in Satara district
The Rajgad Ford trek is classified as an Easy-Moderate grade trek. From the base, you will gain approximately 2000 feet in altitude till the top of the fort. The trail is pretty steep from the plateau up to the Chor Darwaza.
Rajmachi Fort Trek is a 16 km long trek. It takes around 7-8 hours to complete the Rajmachi Fort trek.
Ratangad trek is an easy to moderate level trek. It takes around 4-5 hours to reach the Ratangad fort.
Tikona fort trek is an easy level trek and is recommended for beginners. It takes around 2 hours to complete the trek to Tikona Fort in which you pass some of the most scenic views of the surrounding valley as well as the forests.
The Torna Fort Trek is a total of 11 km and starts from Sanjeevani Machi of the Rajgad Fort. You will have to trek up to the Kokan Darwaja of Torna.
