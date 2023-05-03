Top 10 Historic Forts In Maharashtra
03 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
HariHar Fort is a historic site located in Maharashtra's Nashik.
Rajgad Fort is another popular site located at around 30Kms from Katraj, Pune.
Pratapgarh Fort, located in Satara of Maharashtra, is a popular tourist destination.
Lohgad Fort is one of scenic hill forts of Maharashtra.
Tikona Fort is a dominant hill fortress of Konkan's Pawan Maval region and a popular one-day trekking spot.
Rajmachi Fort consists of two citadels namely Shrivardhan and Manaranjan Forts in Maharashtra.
Irshalgad Fort, located between Matheran and Panvel in Maharashtra, is a sister fort to Prabalgad.
Ratangad Fort, located in Ratanwadi of Maharashtra, is one of the oldest artificial catchment area.
Torna Fort is a is historically significant and large fort located in Pune.
Dhodap Fort is the second-highest fort in Sahyadri mountains after Salher.
