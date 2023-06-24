Top 10 Places to Visit in Mumbai During Monsoon
24 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bandra Bandstand is another place to visit in Mumbai as it has the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea.
Carter Road in Bandra is another attraction during monsoon in Mumbai.
Juhu Beach is the place if you like the comfort of warm food in the rains.
Worli Seaface is an ideal place in Mumbai if you’re looking for some solitude during rain.
Gateway of India, a heritage structure stands tall in its glory as the rains gush over it.
Kanheri Caves located on a hilly terrain requires a good climb.
Madh Fort is another scenic place to visit in Mumbai during monsoon.
Manori Creek is a quaint little village that provides a quick getaway from the city rush.
Powai Lake, nestled in lush greenery with ample flora and fauna, is an excellent place to visit in Mumbai.
