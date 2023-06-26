IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For Mumbai
26 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD said the coastal regions of Ratnagiri and other parts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 2 days.
Mumbai has received heavy showers in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logged roads.
After heavy rains, Andheri subway was closed for vehicular movements.
IMD on Saturday issued orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane.
IMD said heavy rainfall will lash Maharashtra, Karnataka and other region in next two days.
Mumbai received 31 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
The BMC has predicted of intense spells in some parts of the city on Tuesday.
The weather agency observed formation of low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal region.
