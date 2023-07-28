Check Maharashtra Weather Update Today
28 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
As per the IMD, Maharashtra is expected to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days.
The IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and issued an orange alert for the city.
The IMD has also issued orange alert for Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara and Gondia districts.
The BMC asked the Mumbaikars to stay inside their homes amid the incessant rainfall.
Mumbai-Pune Expressway was closed for traffic two hours after a landslide near Kamshet tunnel on July 27.
Due to incessant rainfall, more than 101 people have lost their lives and 123 people were injured since June 1 in Maharashtra.
