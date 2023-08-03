Check Maharashtra Weather Update
03 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted heavy rains for Maharashtra and issued yellow alert for four districts.
Thane, Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri are under heavy rain alert till August 4.
With Yellow alert, areas can expect moderate to heavy rainfall, and with Orange alert, areas may experience isolated rainfall.
For August 4, moderate rain is expected in Konkan-Goa region.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.
IMD has issued green alert for Mumbai, indicating that the city can expect reduced rainfall on August 4.
IMD predicted that Maharashtra will have below average rainfall in August and September.
Mumbai, on July 31, surpassed the season's required average rainfall which is 2,318.8 mm.
