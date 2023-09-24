Ajit Doval: 10 Interesting Facts About India James Bond
24 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Ajit Kumar Doval was born on January 20, 1945, in Ghiri Banelsyun village in Pauri Garhwal
Ajit Doval did his schooling at King George's Royal Indian Military School, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
In December 2017, Doval was awarded an honorary doctorate in science from Agra University.
Ajit Doval joined the Indian Police Service in 1968
Ajit Doval actively involved in the anti-insurgency operations in Punjab and Mizoram.
Ajit Doval is considered as the 'Indian James Bond' and worked in Thalassery for a brief period
He played a crucial role in the release of passengers from the hijacked Indian plane IC-814 in Kandhar in 1999.
Ajit Doval lived in Pakistan's Lahore, disguised as a Muslim for seven years.
After his retirement, Doval was appointed as India's fifth National Security Advisor on May 30, 2014.
As per reports, the 2016 Indian Strikes in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir were his brainchild.
