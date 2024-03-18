10 Baby Names Inspired By Shakti

18 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Shakti - This name directly references the powerful goddess herself.

Aanya - This beautiful name means "limitless" or "command."

Tejaswini - Meaning "full of radiance" or "effervescent," this name embodies the brilliance

Veerali - This unique name translates to "brave" or "heroic," reflecting Shakti's fierce

Ishani - Meaning "ruler" or "queen," this name signifies the authority and leadership qualities

Aanyaa - A variation of Aanya, this name maintains the meaning of "limitless"

Pratibha - Meaning "talent" or "genius," this name celebrates the creative and innovative

Kavita - This melodious name signifies "poetry" or "creativity”

Saanvi - This name directly connects the child to the divine feminine energy of Shakti.

Devika - This beautiful name simply means "goddess"

