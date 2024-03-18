10 Baby Names Inspired By Shakti
18 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Shakti - This name directly references the powerful goddess herself.
Aanya - This beautiful name means "limitless" or "command."
Tejaswini - Meaning "full of radiance" or "effervescent," this name embodies the brilliance
Veerali - This unique name translates to "brave" or "heroic," reflecting Shakti's fierce
Ishani - Meaning "ruler" or "queen," this name signifies the authority and leadership qualities
Aanyaa - A variation of Aanya, this name maintains the meaning of "limitless"
Pratibha - Meaning "talent" or "genius," this name celebrates the creative and innovative
Kavita - This melodious name signifies "poetry" or "creativity”
Saanvi - This name directly connects the child to the divine feminine energy of Shakti.
Devika - This beautiful name simply means "goddess"
