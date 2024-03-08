Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains 10 Reasons to Meditate on Shivaratri
08 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Shivaratri is the time when devotees immerse themselves in the showers of sacred chants and vibrations.
The most powerful way to experience the depth of Shivaratri is through meditation.
Shivaratri is the deep rest not only for the body, but also for the mind, intellect and ego.
Shivaratri is a day when meditation enhances one's mental and spiritual faculties
Shivaratri is a precious day when one wishes materialise.
Meditating on Shivaratri is thought to be more beneficial compared to meditating on any other day.
Shivaratri is the time to feel the oneness with Shiva, to go within
It is said that any meditation done on Shivaratri yields 100 times more benefit.
Meditating on Shivaratri can kindle your life force and bring clarity of thought.
Shivaratri meditation will bring you deep mental and physical rest
Meditation on Shivratri will reduce mental fatigue that comes from being engaged in continuous activity
