10 Inspirational Quotes By Shashi Tharoor
20 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
When he took a great dig at the pride the English feel about their financial aid to India.
When he encapsulated the idea of India in this brilliant quote.
“If you believe in truth and cared enough to obtain it, you had to be prepared actively to suffer for it.”
“It’s not the side of the bigger army that wins. It’s the country that tells a better story wins.”
There is not a thing as the wrong place, or the wrong time.
Everything is recycled in India, even dreams
In India we celebrate the commonality of major differences; we are a land of belonging rather than of blood.
Great discoveries, Ganapathi, are often the result of making the wrong mistake at the right time.
While he was alive, he was impossible to ignore; once he had gone, he was impossible to imitate.
