10 Inspirational Quotes by BK Shivani

21 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Want Love, Accept yourself. Need Respect, Value yourself. – BK Shivani

The what, why & how of change works only and only when there is a deep want to change? – BK Shivani

Let us not equate love with expectations. – BK Shivani

My past is settled, present is beautiful, future is certain be perfect. – BK Shivani

Forgiveness means they do not live in your mind anywhere. – BK Shivani

Practice Humility, Compassion &Unity. Heal yourself to heal the planet. – BK Shivani

My thoughts create happiness & health. My body is perfect and healthy. – BK Shivani

Seeking creates Vacuum. Giving creates fulfillment. – BK Shivani

Meditation is soul cleansing. – BK Shivani

Speak Less, Speak Softly, Speak Sweetly. Save Energy. – BK Shivani

Thanks For Reading!

