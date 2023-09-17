10 Inspirational Quotes By Mukesh Ambani

17 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

It is important to remember that there are no overnight successes.

One need to be dedicated, single-minded, and there is no substitute to hard work

Everybody has equal opportunity and I think that is true for everything.

Relationships and trust. This is the bedrock of life

Dance to your own music and take some risks in life

All of us know that the energy from the sun can now be harnessed, and we need to convert it sensibly to use it.

I am personally a big believer that technology is the biggest driver of human development

I generally think that I should only speak by action and not by words

Any business that has the soul purpose of making money is not worth doing

As long as you’ve got your courage of conviction, it works for you.

