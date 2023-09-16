10 Inspirational Quotes By Sudha Murty

16 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

It is important to believe in yourself even if your grades are low.

Good relationships, compassion and peace of mind is more important than achievements

Usually, people who are sensitive need more time to understand the real world

If you try to please everyone, you will please no one. It is impossible to lead your life for others' happiness

Trust is difficult to earn and easy to destroy.

Money should come slowly over a period of time. Then only does one respect it.

A wife’s and husband’s relationship is like that of best friends

Struggle is Life!

Vision is nothing without action

At twenty, if you are not an idealist, then you don't have a heart. And if you continue being an idealist at forty, then you don't have a brain

