10 Inspirational Quotes of Narayana Murthy
18 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
If England became a world power, it was because of the industrial revolution.
Leadership is about doing the right thing, even if it going against a vast number of naysayers
As engineers, doctors, have a big responsibility to bring smiles on the faces of suffering humanity.
Entrepreneurship is all about deferred gratification.
Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.
The future of any corporation is as good as the value system of the leaders and followers in the organization.
Leading by example is the most powerful advice you can give to anybody.
Progress is often equal to the difference between mind and mindset.
Performance leads to recognition. Recognition brings respect. Respect enhances power.
Respect, recognition, and reward flow out of performance.
