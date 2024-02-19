10 Inspirational Quotes
on Life by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
19 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
The real purpose of life can only be found deep within yourself. Once that is found, nothing else matters
Life is like a movie, the director never appears on screen but the actor has to stay in tune with him
Go through life with dedication & commitment. Your life is dedicated to a cause on this planet.
Life becomes a game when you learn to play it with the spirit of sport. Enjoy the whole journey, from beginning to end!
Life is very precious. Let us create awareness among people who have the slightest tendency to take their life away.
Move on in life remembering that you are fire!When you know that you are fire,nothing can burn you.
Let go of the past &take life in totality
Wake up & see that life is too short. The realization that life is short will bring dynamism to your life.
Life is much larger than birth & death, failure & success.You are the unblemished, pure eternal Self.
Life is a combination of effort and effortlessness; deep rest and dynamic activity; passion and dispassion.
