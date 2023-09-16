10 Inspirational Quotes By Sudha Murty
16 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
It is important to believe in yourself even if your grades are low.
Good relationships, compassion and peace of mind is more important than achievements
Usually, people who are sensitive need more time to understand the real world
If you try to please everyone, you will please no one. It is impossible to lead your life for others' happiness
Trust is difficult to earn and easy to destroy.
Vision is nothing without action
At twenty, if you are not an idealist, then you don't have a heart. And if you continue being an idealist at forty, then you don't have a brain
Money should come slowly over a period of time. Then only does one respect it.
A wife’s and husband’s relationship is like that of best friends
