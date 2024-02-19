10 Interesting & Historic Facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

19 Feb, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Real Name was Shivaji Raje Bhosale

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always fought for Bharat first, & then his kingdom

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a master proponent of the Guerrilla warfare

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always Stood for the honour of women.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Built Numerous Historic forts in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known as the father of the Indian Navy.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was named after a local deity, the goddess Shivai Devi.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established a dedicated Maratha army.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj defeated the invader Afzal Khan in a one-on-one battle.

While he respected all religions, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never compromised on his religious roots

