10 Interesting Facts of Srila Prabhupada
28 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Prabhupada was born Abhay Charan on 1 September 1896 in Calcutta.
The name means “one who is fearless at the lotus feet of Krishna.”
In 1947, the Gaudiya Vaishnava Society gave him the title Bhaktivedanta, (bhakti-vedānta).
He received the title “Swami” (which means controller of the senses’) in 1959
The title “Prabhupada” is a term of high honor that means “one who serves at the feet of God.”
In 1916 Prabhupada began studies at Calcutta’s Scottish Churches’ College
Prabhupada became sympathetic to Mahatma Gandhi’s Indian independence movement.
During his college years, Prabhupada’s father arranged for his marriage to Radharani Datta
Before he became his Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada he lived an ordinary life with his wife and children.
Srila Prabhupada founded the ISKCON
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Funny Google Searches That People Shared Online