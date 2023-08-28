10 Interesting Facts of Srila Prabhupada

28 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Prabhupada was born Abhay Charan on 1 September 1896 in Calcutta.

The name means “one who is fearless at the lotus feet of Krishna.”

In 1947, the Gaudiya Vaishnava Society gave him the title Bhaktivedanta, (bhakti-vedānta).

He received the title “Swami” (which means controller of the senses’) in 1959

The title “Prabhupada” is a term of high honor that means “one who serves at the feet of God.”

In 1916 Prabhupada began studies at Calcutta’s Scottish Churches’ College

Prabhupada became sympathetic to Mahatma Gandhi’s Indian independence movement.

During his college years, Prabhupada’s father arranged for his marriage to Radharani Datta

Before he became his Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada he lived an ordinary life with his wife and children.

Srila Prabhupada founded the ISKCON

