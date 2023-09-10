10 Interesting Facts about Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
10 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Jagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, is a prominent spiritual leader.
Jagadish Vasudev was born on 3 September 1957 in Mysore, Karnataka, India.
Sadhguru is the youngest of the five children of Susheela Vasudev and B.V. Vasudev
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is one of the most prominent international leaders
Snakes have always been a constant presence in Sadhguru’s life.
Sadhguru’s wardrobe is unique
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev enjoys playing golf
At aged thirteen, Vasudev took yoga lessons from Malladihalli Raghavendra.
Sadhguru is a motorbike enthusiast
Sadhguru received the Padma Vibhushan from the Government of India, in 2017
