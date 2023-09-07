10 Teachings of Lord Krishna for a Better Life
07 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Everything comes and goes in life; So, do not get attached to materialistic things
(Source: pexels.com)
Always think with a calm mind (Source: pexels.com)
Karma karo, phal ki iccha mat karo (Focus on the karma, not it’s fruits)
A person is considered superior, who is impartial towards friends, enemies, friends, relatives and strangers and treats everyone with equal respect
(Source: pexels.com)
Accept the change because change is constant
(Source: pexels.com)
Live in the present moment, be mindful about your actions
(Source: pexels.com)
Anger destroys intellect
(Source: pexels.com)
No job is big or small
(Source: pexels.com)
True friendship is above all assets in life
(Source: pexels.com)
There are three gates to self-destruction and hell: Lust, Anger & Greed
(Source: pexels.com)
