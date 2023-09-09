10 Secrets For a Happy Married Life by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

09 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Remember that marriage is a commitment to walk together: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Be available for each other instead of demanding: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Don’t be possessive: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Appease yourself on your own: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Think before you speak: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Be your authentic self: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

As a couple, have a higher goal for the welfare of the community: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

This secret is for women - be a pillar of support for your husband: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

This secret is for men - respect your wife’s emotions: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

This is for both men and women - Don’t demand proof of love: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Tips For a Fulfilling Personal Life By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

 Find Out More