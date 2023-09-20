10 Motivational Quotes By Rahul Bajaj
20 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
There will be a backlash from those who don't benefit from the system.
Worry doesn't make anything, but hard work.
We have not produced brands as far as education is concerned in India.
We are a true, proud and an independent nation only if we remove corruption from our country
It is important to have teams, but the basic functioning and formation of good teams depends
It's important that all of us work honestly, ethically and make all our choices consciously.
Our nation is growing not because of its size or democracy, but because of its outstanding entrepreneurs and hardworking people.
I don't know if reservations are the ultimate goal or not but I can tell you that I am completely opposed to mandatory reservation.
Earlier organizations made individuals, today individuals make an organization.
Credibility depends on your track record, whether it's an individual or a corporate or a government.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in Gujarat, Odisha And These States