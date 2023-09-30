10 Life-Changing Quotes By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
30 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
If you are inclusive, Life happens. If you are exclusive, only your psychological drama happens.
See how you can be of maximum use to the people around you – then you will naturally act appropriately.
When you wake up in the morning, the first thing you should do is Smile.
You can create a million lies, but there is only one Truth.
For the kind of Potential that a Human Being carries, it is a very brief Life.
Grace is subtle. Unless you are alert, you will miss it.
If you are Balanced, you are on board with Life.
If you carry yesterday with you, your today becomes very heavy – you can neither float nor fly.
A sense of ease brings you the Power of Peace.
Diversity is a Strength. It has arisen in this culture out of richness, not out of divide.
