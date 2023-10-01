10 Mesmerizing Performances At Art of Living's World Cultural Festival

01 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

1000-people Guitar ensemble led by Grammy Award Winning Micky Free

East Meets West Dance Fusion

America The Beautiful And Vande Mataram

Sounds Of The Swiss Alps

African Drums and Dance

Soul of Japan

1000 people celebrate Chinese classical choir, classical dancers, dragons, and kung-fu in a fusion of music, and movement

Panchabootham: Indian classical dance and symphony with 850 artists On Day 1 of the festival

Reggae Rhythms by Skip Marley

Folk dance, Sufi poetry, and “Dhamaal” folk music with love from Pakistan

