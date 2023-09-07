10 Meanings of Lord Krishna Explained by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
07 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The birth in which Love, Knowledge and Mischief all come together is considered as the birth of Lord Krishna.
When you realize your life and the whole world is just a Leela, a play, then Krishna is born inside you!
Krishna means the most attractive. Divinity, the energy that pulls everything to it, is the most attractive.
Krishna symbolises the fullness of life.
Krishna can serve & be king; He can be a student & give knowledge in a battlefield
There is innocence in Lord Krishna & He can be shrewd.
Lord Krishna is an epitome of love & respect.
Lord Krishna signifies Ananda, pure bliss. So Janmashtami is the day when joy manifests.
When Sri Krishna speaks, it is the voice of Infinity. Everyone must read the Bhagavad Gita at least once a year.
Krishna is the embodiment of absolute joy!
Lord Krishna was never born & never departed. It is unique to celebrate the birth of the Unborn.
