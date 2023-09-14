10 Powerful Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
14 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
If you are inclusive, Life happens. If you are exclusive, only your psychological drama happens.
You can create a million lies, but there is only one Truth.
Yogic practices are like food. Food only works for those who eat it. Yogic practices only work for those who do it.
For the kind of Potential that a Human Being carries, it is a very brief Life.
Grace is subtle. Unless you are alert, you will miss it.
If you carry yesterday with you, your today becomes very heavy – you can neither float nor fly.
This is what Yoga means: a conscious obliteration of your individual boundaries so that you become a Universal Existence.
If you are Balanced, you are on board with Life.
The best Gift a Teacher can give to students is to set them on a lifelong journey of unprejudiced exploration.
Whether you can perform like someone else or not is not the point. The question is, are you exploring the full depth of your Potential.
Diversity is a Strength. It has arisen in this culture out of richness, not out of divide.
