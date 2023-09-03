10 Powerful Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
03 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Opinions are shackles, holding you down to a certain level. Perception of Life is Empowerment.
If you want to know the Joy of activity, the first and foremost thing is to give yourself to activity with total Abandon.
In reality, there is only now. If you know how to handle This Moment, you know how to handle Eternity.
Their own thoughts, emotions, and needs keep most people busy for a lifetime. To be above this is Yoga.
Compassion is an all-inclusive passion.
If you knew how to manage your system well, you would not create a chemistry of anxiety or misery
Shiva is an amalgamation of everything that you can & cannot think of.
Guru’s Grace is not designed to fulfill your plans but Life’s plan for You.
Children do not listen to you. They observe you. Make sure your way of being is an Inspiration.
Essentially, all yogic practices are aimed at heightening your Energy, your Awareness, and your Presence.
