10 Qualities Of An Effective Leader By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
04 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
A good leader is truthful, equanimous, transparent, farsighted and has a pleasant personality
A good leader creates leaders, not followers.
A leader leads by example. He teaches others how to do things by first doing them himself.
A good leader takes good care of those whom he is leading. He delegates responsibility.
A good leader is motivated when there are challenges to meet. He is alert in times of crisis.
A successful leader maintains a balance by listening to the head as well as the heart.
An effective leader is able to put himself in others’ shoes and see things from their point of view.
A good leader is a good communicator.
A true leader has a long-term vision and the short-term plan to work on it.
A good leader is prepared to put the organization, the country, before his own needs.
