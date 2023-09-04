10 Qualities Of An Effective Leader By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

04 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

A good leader is truthful, equanimous, transparent, farsighted and has a pleasant personality

A good leader creates leaders, not followers.

A leader leads by example. He teaches others how to do things by first doing them himself.

A good leader takes good care of those whom he is leading. He delegates responsibility.

A good leader is motivated when there are challenges to meet. He is alert in times of crisis.

A successful leader maintains a balance by listening to the head as well as the heart.

An effective leader is able to put himself in others’ shoes and see things from their point of view.

A good leader is a good communicator.

A true leader has a long-term vision and the short-term plan to work on it.

A good leader is prepared to put the organization, the country, before his own needs.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Teacher’s Day 2023: Important Lessons Taught By Indian Leaders

 Find Out More