10 Quotes By Gaur Gopal Das To Awaken Your Mind
17 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Love is less about emotions and feelings. it is more about taking responsibility to serve the beloved
Values aren’t taught by what we say, they are taught by our example.
If you want to change the way you feel, change the way you live.
Work for a cause, not for applause. Live your life to express, not to impress.
Feed your faith and all your doubts shall starve to death.
It’s all too easy to focus on external achievements and forget to assert whether we are happy with the state of our life
Life is filled with what you have to do and what you love to do
To focus on what we can do is the most powerful catalyst for growth.
One of the effects of enlightened people is – they make others feel inspired in their company.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: President Murmu Visits Narendra Modi Gallery in Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya