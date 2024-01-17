10 Quotes By Gaur Gopal Das To Awaken Your Mind

17 Jan, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Love is less about emotions and feelings. it is more about taking responsibility to serve the beloved

Values aren’t taught by what we say, they are taught by our example.

If you want to change the way you feel, change the way you live.

Work for a cause, not for applause. Live your life to express, not to impress.

Feed your faith and all your doubts shall starve to death.

It’s all too easy to focus on external achievements and forget to assert whether we are happy with the state of our life

Life is filled with what you have to do and what you love to do

To focus on what we can do is the most powerful catalyst for growth.

One of the effects of enlightened people is – they make others feel inspired in their company.

