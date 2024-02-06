10 Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friendship
06 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Friendship is love with transparency. You can be your honest self with a true friend.
With friends, you can share and spend time together without fearing their judgments.
Your mind can be your best friend if it is under your reins or your worst enemy if you are under its reins.
A Ruler has no friends and a Saint has no enemies. Getting too close to a Ruler or staying away from a Saint is a big loss to oneself!
May this celebration bring people together in a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and peace.
Friendship based just on needs doesn't last long.
One never knows when a friend turns enemy & vice versa. Rely on yourself; self-reliance.
Friendliness is your nature. It has no motive or purpose. It doesn't matter who you are friendly with.
Friendship implies uplifting and supporting each other and supporting even in the most challenging times
