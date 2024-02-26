10 Quotes of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Lord Shiva
26 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Shiva is one in whom everything has taken birth, who encompasses everything.
Shiva is called Virupaksha—meaning one who is formless yet sees all.
Shivaratri shifts the awareness from the many-ness of Creation to the One-ness of consciousness.
Lord Shiva is formless and omnipresent in every atom of creation.
Lord Shiva is a principle (Tattva) from where everything has come, everything is sustained in it.
Lord Shiva is the master of the time
Lord Shiva is the only way to know him is through ‘Tapo yoga gamya’ (penance and yoga)
Lord Shiva is the principal deity for the month of Sharavan as he symbolises absolute divinity.
One of the names of Lord Shiva is Adyantahinam—one without a beginning or end.
Shiva is a space of deep silence and stillness where all the activities of the mind dissolve.
