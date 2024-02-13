10 Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Successful Relationships

13 Feb, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence.

When you’re free from tension, free from confusion, the only you can experience love.

Service is an essential ingredient for a successful relationship

If the relationship comes from the space of giving rather than need, then it is a good, ‘quality' relationship

Love can only blossom in freedom. When freedom is restricted, love suffocates

Feverishness destroys relationships.

In love, even an object is elevated to life. In lust, even living beings become a mere object.

You should never doubt anyone’s love for you, take it for granted that everyone loves you

From whoever you receive love, just know that it is from the Divine.

If you feel love for someone, do not think you can take credit for it. If you are in love with somebody, that is also a gift

