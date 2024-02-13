10 Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Successful Relationships
13 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence.
When you’re free from tension, free from confusion, the only you can experience love.
Service is an essential ingredient for a successful relationship
If the relationship comes from the space of giving rather than need, then it is a good, ‘quality' relationship
Love can only blossom in freedom. When freedom is restricted, love suffocates
Feverishness destroys relationships.
In love, even an object is elevated to life. In lust, even living beings become a mere object.
You should never doubt anyone’s love for you, take it for granted that everyone loves you
From whoever you receive love, just know that it is from the Divine.
If you feel love for someone, do not think you can take credit for it. If you are in love with somebody, that is also a gift
