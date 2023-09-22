10 Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Success
22 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Do everything happily. Walk, talk, sit happily; even if you complain against somebody, do it happily.
There is nothing to worry about. There will be tough times, nice times. They all come in life and go.
Faith is the subject of the head. Devotion is the subject of the heart and meditation connect both.
If you want to make sense it has to come from silence.
Forgive yourself and forgive others; Don’t chew on other’s mistakes or your own mistakes.
Welcome each day with a genuine smile from within.
Grace has the ability to change anything at any time.
Turn your demand into gratefulness. The more grateful you are, more love comes your way.
Never label yourself. Learn from the past and move on.
Feelings come and go. They are never stationary. Neither blamer others nor yourself.
Faith is realizing that you always get what you need.
