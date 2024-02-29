10 Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Lord Shiva
29 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Nothing in this world is left out of Shiva's life
Shiva is Ardhanari – that means he is half a woman, half a man. Without the feminine dimension, he cannot be a Yogi
Everything that you call creation comes from nothing and goes back to nothing. This nothingness, which is the source of all creation, is what we refer to as Shiva
Adiyogi is a Yogi, but we call him Shiva because he is a boundless possibility. He is the seed of boundlessness.
Shiva means ‘that which is not.’ It is in the lap of this vast nothingness that creation has happened.
We did not say Shiva is divine. We did not say Shiva is god. We said Shiva is ‘that which is not.
The limitless nothingness that is the very basis of existence is what we refer to as Shiva.
Shiva likes people who are not inclined towards anything but simply a burning.
The first form of Shiva was established as a tower of light, Kashi.
We refer to Adiyogi as Shiva, because he perceived the dimension that we refer to as Shiva or ‘that which is not.'
What we refer to as Shiva is the non-physical dimension of existence, which is the largest dimension in the cosmos.
