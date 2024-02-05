10 Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Success
05 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Do not try to fix whatever comes in your life. Fix yourself in such a way that whatever comes, you will be fine.
"I want to change you” – that is not a revolution. “I’m willing to change” – now this is a revolution.
Do not try to be special. If you are simply ordinary, more ordinary than others, you will become extraordinary.
Frustration, discouragement, and depression mean you are working against yourself.
The only reason why you are unhappy is because you are trying to be happy.
Your personality is something that you created. Once you are aware of that, you could create it whichever way you want.
When you consciously choose to be ordinary, you become extraordinary.
The most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it.
It is not your qualifications but your exposure in life that makes you who you are.
