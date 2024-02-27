10 Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to Awaken Your Spirituality
27 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
When you consciously choose to be ordinary, you become extraordinary
Responsibility means being able to respond to whatever situation you may face in your life.
No work is stressful. It is your inability to manage your body, mind, and emotions that makes it stressful.
Negative energies can’t touch you if you are in a state of meditation.
Karma is your survival and your bondage. And if you handle it right, it can also be your liberation.
Do not try to fix whatever comes in your life. Fix yourself in such a way that whatever comes, you will be fine.
Intelligence essentially means that your intellect is sharp enough to see life the way it is.
A child is a life that has not gone too far away from the Creator. Know a child to know life.
People try to create an outwardly perfect life, but the quality of life is based on the inward.
The very life within you is longing to be joyful because joyfulness is the nature of the source of creation.
People call books holy, but they are yet to realize that life is holy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anant Ambani's To-Be-Wife Radhika Merchant Lesser Known Facts