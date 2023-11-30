10 Quotes on Celebration By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
29 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
When celebration becomes service, there is no guilt. And when service becomes a celebration, there is no pride.
Only deep knowledge can bring celebration, and we need to bring celebration to everyone.
A rich man celebrates the new day each day. But the richest man celebrates every moment.
New Year is a good time to contemplate the events of the past year, learn from them and move on with celebration.
Purpose of ceremonies, whether secular or religious, is to create a sense of sacredness and celebration.
The love and warmth that everybody carries within just needs the right environment to be brought out.
Any reason is a good reason to celebrate, for celebration is the nature of our spirit.
A celebration without spirituality has no depth. Silence gives depth to celebration.
Celebration is the nature of the spirit. Any celebration must be spiritual.
n true celebration, you aren't just having a party. When sanctity is part of it, celebration becomes complete.
