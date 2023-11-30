10 Quotes on Celebration By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

29 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

When celebration becomes service, there is no guilt. And when service becomes a celebration, there is no pride.

Only deep knowledge can bring celebration, and we need to bring celebration to everyone.

A rich man celebrates the new day each day. But the richest man celebrates every moment.

New Year is a good time to contemplate the events of the past year, learn from them and move on with celebration.

Purpose of ceremonies, whether secular or religious, is to create a sense of sacredness and celebration.

The love and warmth that everybody carries within just needs the right environment to be brought out.

Any reason is a good reason to celebrate, for celebration is the nature of our spirit.

A celebration without spirituality has no depth. Silence gives depth to celebration.

Celebration is the nature of the spirit. Any celebration must be spiritual.

n true celebration, you aren't just having a party. When sanctity is part of it, celebration becomes complete.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States

 Find Out More