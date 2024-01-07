10 Quotes on Happiness By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

07 Jan, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Happiness is a state of mind. When the mind is free of past regrets you are naturally happy.

Delink your happiness from your desires & outer events.

When mind is in the present moment,one experiences true happiness. Be happy now!

Feeling grateful for your very own existence and all that you have received. This will bring happiness.

Happiness is a construct of mind. When you don't crave for happiness you are liberated.

Through meditation find happiness within. Through service spread happiness outside.

The Secret to Happiness is to be yourself & find that inner reservoir of peace

Happiness is living in the moment with joy, awareness & compassion

Happiness is right here & now, and the way to find it is through Meditation.

Meditation improves our mind, health & brings more happiness.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sudha Murty Education Qualification, Career

 Find Out More