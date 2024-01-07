10 Quotes on Happiness By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
07 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Happiness is a state of mind. When the mind is free of past regrets you are naturally happy.
Delink your happiness from your desires & outer events.
When mind is in the present moment,one experiences true happiness. Be happy now!
Feeling grateful for your very own existence and all that you have received. This will bring happiness.
Happiness is a construct of mind. When you don't crave for happiness you are liberated.
Through meditation find happiness within. Through service spread happiness outside.
The Secret to Happiness is to be yourself & find that inner reservoir of peace
Happiness is living in the moment with joy, awareness & compassion
Happiness is right here & now, and the way to find it is through Meditation.
Meditation improves our mind, health & brings more happiness.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sudha Murty Education Qualification, Career