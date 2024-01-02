10 Quotes on Love
and Relationship By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
02 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
“You cannot understand love through your intellect. It is something to be felt.”
“Love can only blossom in freedom. When freedom is restricted, love suffocates.”
Service is an essential ingredient for a successful relationship
Though love is the greatest strength on this planet, without wisdom the same love makes you weak, absolutely weak.”
“Just be… and know that you are loved. That is beloved.”
“Love with wisdom is eternal bliss. Love with selfishness or love for individual pleasure sooner or later will bring misery and heartbreak.”
“In love, even an object is elevated to life. In lust, even living beings become a mere object.”
“You should never doubt anyone’s love for you, take it for granted that everyone loves you, that’s it!”
“From whoever you receive love, just know that it is from the Divine.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Banaras Hindu University After 100 Years: Imagine AI Photos