10 Quotes On Meditation By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
17 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Meditation helps to change your perspective. It improves the way you perceive things.
Breathing & meditation uplift the spirit and bring clarity and strength to the mind.
If you can control the rising of the mind into ripples, you can experience Yoga.
Distractions arise from habitual thought patterns when the practice (of meditation) is irregular.
Meditation is living every moment totally with depth.
Being silent and knowing that the divinity is taking care of everything – that is the best prayer is meditation
Be simple, natural and wise. In meditation, you can expand your consciousness.
Meditate. A few minutes of meditation will connect you with the ocean of intuition deep within you.”
Quietening the mind gives a sense of intuition, brings the mind to the present moment, brings balance.
In deep meditation, the flow of concentration is continuous, like the flow of oil.
