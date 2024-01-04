10 Quotes on Relationship By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
04 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Love means being willing to Nurture another Life beyond opinions and prejudice.
A relationship is about someone else. Love is your nature.
Family is a training ground to rise beyond likes and dislikes.
Once your relationships are about sharing your Joy, you will have wonderful relationships with anyone.
There is no insurance for Love. It takes Awareness to keep it Alive.
Love is not a need but a longing. When you love, you settle down; nothing more is needed.
Love is not about sappy talk. It is a deep sense of integrity and commitment.
When two individuals really connect energy-wise, suddenly you will find they are hugely empowered.
Love is not about getting what you want. It is an opportunity to lose yourself.
A spouse is not a destination but a fellow traveler.
