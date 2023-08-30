10 Rare Pictures of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

30 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was born on 4 July 1996 as Dhirendra Krishna Garg

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Maharaj

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is the peethadhish of the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar a religious pilgrimage site in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is known for his preaching of the Ramcharitmanas and Shiva Purana.

Shastri is serving as a peethadhishwar and chief of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar

Shastri was born on 4 July 1996 in Gada village of Chhatarpur district.

He was the eldest of two children to Saroj Garg (mother) and Ram Kripal Garg (father)

He was brought up in a Hindu Saryupareen Brahmin family where his father works as a priest.

