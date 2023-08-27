10 Rare Pictures of Himanta Biswa Sarma
27 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Himanta is here on his father's lap
Young Himanta With His Grandmother
Himanta (Extreme Right) after a football match in the mid 1980's
Young Himanta with his seniors in Gauhati University
Himanta standing next to Prafulla Mahanta (holding a pen)
Himanta Biswa Sarma was a student of cotton collage
Himanta Biswa Sarma flaunting his batting skills
Himanta Biswa Sarma is one of the tallest political leaders of North East India
Previously Sarma has served three terms as an MLA in Assam on Indian National Congress ticket.
Himanta Biswa Sarma is today serving as the 15th and current Chief Minister of Assam since 2021.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Rare Pictures of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev