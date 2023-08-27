10 Rare Pictures of Himanta Biswa Sarma

27 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Himanta is here on his father's lap

Young Himanta With His Grandmother

Himanta (Extreme Right) after a football match in the mid 1980's

Young Himanta with his seniors in Gauhati University

Himanta standing next to Prafulla Mahanta (holding a pen)

Himanta Biswa Sarma was a student of cotton collage

Himanta Biswa Sarma flaunting his batting skills

Himanta Biswa Sarma is one of the tallest political leaders of North East India

Previously Sarma has served three terms as an MLA in Assam on Indian National Congress ticket.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is today serving as the 15th and current Chief Minister of Assam since 2021.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Rare Pictures of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

 Find Out More