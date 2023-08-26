Rare Picture of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
26 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
"When you consciously choose to be ordinary, you become extraordinary." Sadhguru
"Responsibility means being able to respond to whatever situation you may face in your life." Sadhguru
"No work is stressful. It is your inability to manage your body, mind, and emotions that makes it stressful." Sadhguru
“Karma is your survival and your bondage. And if you handle it right, it can also be your liberation." Sadhguru
"Negative energies can’t touch you if you are in a state of meditation." Sadhguru
"Intelligence essentially means that your intellect is sharp enough to see life the way it is." Sadhguru
"A child is a life that has not gone too far away from the Creator. Know a child to know life." Sadhguru
"People try to create an outwardly perfect life, but the quality of life is based on the inward." Sadhguru
"People call books holy, but they are yet to realize that life is holy." Sadhguru
"Do not wait for miracles to happen. The greatest miracle in life is life itself." Sadhguru
"If you seek security in life, unknowingly you seek death. The only truly secure place is your grave." Sadhguru
"The fear is simply because you are not living with life, You are living in your mind." Sadhguru
