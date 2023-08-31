Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 10 Rules for success
31 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Welcome Constructive Criticism
Get out of your comfort zone
Be stable still and content
Create balance in your life
Have Passion, Dispassion and Compassion in right prospective
Weigh the pros and cons - Do not regret for your past - learn from it
You have to put efforts into it
Never forget Life is much larger than failure and success
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains In These States in September