10 Steps to Happiness By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

13 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Take this decision: ‘I will not allow any situation to bog down my happiness’

Dedicate your life to a larger goal

Lessen your needs and increase your responsibilities

At all costs, save your mind

Look at people who have greater problems than you

Don't be unhappy about being unhappy

Drop unpleasant memories of the past

Know that everything is temporary

Have faith because faith by itself can make you so happy!

Share your happiness with others and it will grow

