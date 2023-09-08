10 Tips For a Fulfilling Personal Life By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
08 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Decide on something that you can do and that you will do. This is how to transform your life – by taking small steps.
You are mortal and it is ticking away. So there is no time for frustration, depression, anxiety, anger or for any unpleasantness in this life.
Seeing everything just the way it is – that is the way to be within
Determine the quality of your life
Choose to live intelligently
Life is about making the most of your reality, knowing it absolutely, and experiencing it just the way it is.
Stress is the natural by-product of human beings losing perspective of what this life is all about.
Everyone who passes by stuffs something into your head. You have no choice about what to take, and what to discard.
The quality of your life does not depend on how simple or complex it is; it depends on how you look at it.
Everything around you may be going pretty well, but just one wrong thought or emotion could destroy everything.
